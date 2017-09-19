Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:15 pm

Ryan Phillippe's Rep Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe's Rep Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe‘s rep had released a statement over allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

“As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” his rep told Just Jared.

The statement continued, adding that the allegations are 100% false. “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false,” the statement concluded.

Sources have been calling the allegations “baseless” after Elsie claimed Ryan threw her down a staircase in an incident this summer. In the lawsuit Elsie filed, she alleges that the actor abused drugs and that they got into a fight on July 4.

Photos: Getty
Elsie Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe

