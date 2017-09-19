Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:41 pm

Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Dish on Highly Secretive 'Blade Runner' Sequel!

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford pose alongside Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve and executive producer Ridley Scott on the cover of Wired‘s October issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the Blade Runner 2049 cast and crew had to say:

Ryan on the secrecy of the Blade Runner 2049 plot: “I’m not even sure I’m allowed to say I had a good time making it.”

Ryan on the power of science fiction: “The power of science fiction, and what’s positive about it, is that you’re able to experience the worst-case scenario without actually having to live it.”

Harrison on early reports that he said “meh” to Ridley’s idea of making the sequel at first: “I don’t remember saying that, but I don’t know if he talked to me before I had a couple cups of coffee. The script is what convinced me.”

Ridley on reported tensions between him and Harrison: “Oh, we got on fine! I used to get drunk regularly with Harrison during filming.”

For more from the Blade Runner 2049 cast and crew, head to Wired.com.
Credit: Dan Winters; Photos: Wired
