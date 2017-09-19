Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair!

Prince William cracked a joke about his hair to a group of hair stylists!

The 35-year-old royal stopped Spitalfields Crypt Trust, which according to Kensington Palace, is a charity that helps people recover from addiction & homelessness.

While out and about, Prince William ran into a group of hairstylists who were there to greet him outside of a coffee shop.

Prince William reportedly shook the hand of stylist Taz Kabria and joked with him, “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business,” (via People).

See some photos of Prince William from recent appearances below…