Pink Rocks Out With Daughter Willow at Kaaboo Music Fest!

Pink had a very special guest accompany her to Kaaboo Del Mar music festival!

The 38-year-old musician was joined by her six-year-old daughter Willow at the annual music and arts fest on Saturday (September 16) at in Del Mar, Calif.

Pink took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of the duo together, getting ready to rock out.

“We’re here,” Pink wrote, later adding, “Well that was fun 😀😍#kaboodelmar #thanks”

That weekend, the festival also featured performances from Jason Derulo, Machine Gun Kelly and Logic!

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

20+ pictures inside from Kaaboo Del Mar…

