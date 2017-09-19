Olivia Wilde Sends Sweet Birthday Messages to Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde is wishing fiance Jason Sudeikis a happy birthday with the sweetest notes!

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram several times on Monday (September 18) to say happy 42nd birthday to Jason.

Olivia first shared a sweet photo of Jason and their one-year-old daughter Daisy.

“I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well,” Olivia wrote.

She added, “Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! 🎈”

Later in the day, Olivia also shared a photo of Jason and one of the couple kissing at a basketball game.

“Last post before this guy’s birthday is officially over in the East Coast and/or instagram shuts me down for copious displays of affection. Whatever, I crush hard. Find someone who makes you swoon. H B D, A B C, B B D,” Olivia captioned the pic.