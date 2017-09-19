Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 9:33 am

Nick Jonas Opens Up About What Inspired 'Find You' on 'Ellen' - Watch Performance!

Nick Jonas Opens Up About What Inspired 'Find You' on 'Ellen' - Watch Performance!

Nick Jonas is all smiles as he sits down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show, airing Tuesday (September 19).

The 24-year-old entertainer chats with Ellen about the meaning behind the lyrics and talks about filming his upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking in Montreal.

“What if I took a house beat with the dance music approach and put it to a pop song. It’s actually just as much about finding who I am and being okay by myself first than it is about finding somebody,” Nick told Ellen.

Nick also hit the stage to give his first televised performance of the song – Watch below!


Nick Jonas Performs ‘Find You’ on ‘Ellen’

Click inside to watch the rest of Nick Jonas’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show…


Nick Jonas Opens Up on Who Inspired ‘Find You’
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas opens up about what inspired find you on ellen 01
nick jonas opens up about what inspired find you on ellen 02
nick jonas opens up about what inspired find you on ellen 03
nick jonas opens up about what inspired find you on ellen 04
nick jonas opens up about what inspired find you on ellen 05

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Music, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr