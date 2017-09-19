Nick Jonas Opens Up About What Inspired 'Find You' on 'Ellen' - Watch Performance!

Nick Jonas is all smiles as he sits down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show, airing Tuesday (September 19).

The 24-year-old entertainer chats with Ellen about the meaning behind the lyrics and talks about filming his upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking in Montreal.

“What if I took a house beat with the dance music approach and put it to a pop song. It’s actually just as much about finding who I am and being okay by myself first than it is about finding somebody,” Nick told Ellen.

Nick also hit the stage to give his first televised performance of the song – Watch below!



Nick Jonas Performs ‘Find You’ on ‘Ellen’

