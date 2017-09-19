Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Younger Now' Track Listing Ahead of Album Release!

Miley Cyrus has officially announced the track listing for her upcoming sixth studio album, Younger Now!

In total, there are 11 songs on the new album including one duet with her godmother Dolly Parton titled “Rainbowland.”

You can watch Miley perform some of the songs off of Younger Now here in case you missed it!

The album is expected to hit stores on September 29. Be sure to check it out when it becomes available!

