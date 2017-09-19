Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:23 pm

Macklemore & Kesha's 'Good Old Days' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Macklemore & Kesha's 'Good Old Days' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Macklemore just dropped his brand new single, “Good Old Days,” featuring Kesha!

This is the the third single off his forthcoming solo album Gemini, which will be released this Friday (September 22.).

Kesha and Macklemore will sing the song for the first time live on The Ellen Show on Monday (September 25). Stay tuned!

You can pre-order Macklemore’s upcoming album Gemini over on iTunes right now.

In the meantime, listen to the song below.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
