Tue, 19 September 2017 at 11:34 am

Lucy Liu, Bobby Cannavale & More Put On Their Best for Centennial Gala 100 Anniversary!

Lucy Liu is stunning as she hits the red carpet at the 2017 American Theatre Wing’s 2017 Centennial Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday (September 18) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress was joined by Bobby Cannavale, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson, designer Christian Siriano and his husband Brad Walsh, Orange Is The New Black‘s Lea DeLaria, and Tony Bennett with Susan Crow at the gala, which celebrates it’s 100th anniversary this year.

The Centennial Gala celebrates iconic moments in American musical theatre over the past 100 years, from Show Boat to Hamilton. The funds raised at the Gala provide vital support for the Wing’s programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Yanina couture gown.
Credit: Joseph Marzullo, Adam Nemser; Photos: WENN, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Delaria, Lucy Liu, Samuel L. Jackson, Susan Crow, Tony Bennett

