Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Street Style During Madrid Fashion Week
Lindsay Lohan was all smiles as she visited a Madrid theme park!
The 31-year-old actress stopped by to ride some of the attractions on Monday (September 18) in Madrid, Spain.
Lindsay was taking a break from attending Madrid Fashion Week shows.
She rocked a long denim coat over a white slip dress, yellow platform shoes, and oversized sunglasses.
That same day, Lindsay checked out the presentation of the Jorge Vazquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Santo Mauro Hotel.
She dazzled in a long red dress covered in gold studs, which she paired with matching gold heels. Lindsay completed her look with gold jewelry, red lipstick, and red nails.
