Liam Payne & Zedd Surprise Fans In 'Get Low' Music Video - Watch Here!

Zedd has just shared the guerilla style “street video” for his latest single “Get Low” with Liam Payne, and you can watch it right here!

In the video, the 28-year-old hit-maker and Liam, 24, take to the streets of London with dance troupe in tow to surprise unsuspecting fans with pop up performances near Covent Garden, Oxford Street, and Trafalgar Square.

“#GetLow video with @Zedd out now! Thanks to all the fans that got involved,” Liam tweeted.

“Get Low” reached #21 at Top 40 Radio in the U.S and has amassed over 105 million streams digitally. Watch the music video below…



Zedd, Liam Payne – Get Low (Street Video)