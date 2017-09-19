'Lego Ninjago' Cast Dishes on New Movie!

Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Pena and Fred Armisen made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City to promote Lego Ninjago, their upcoming film!

In the interview, the cast talked all about the new movie, gaining bonus points with their families for signing on to such a fun film, and more.

The day before, Olivia was seen promoting the movie at the SiriusXM studios.

The movie hits theaters on Friday, September 22. Be sure to check it out!

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Tanya Taylor top on GMA. She’s wearing a PatBo sweater at SiriusXM.