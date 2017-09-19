Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 8:45 am

Jada Pinkett Smith Fires Back at Claims She's a Scientologist

Former Scientologist Leah Remini has claimed that Jada Pinkett-Smith is a practicing Scientologist, and she’s now firing back.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist,” Jada tweeted to her followers in response. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

You can read all of Jada‘s tweets below.

Leah famously left the Church of Scientology, and now has a television show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to expose stories from former members of the religion.

Click inside to see all of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s tweets…
