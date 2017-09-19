Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Dyes Hair, Transforms Into Daenerys for 'Game of Thrones'!

Emilia Clarke is transforming into Khaleesi for Game of Thrones!

The 30-year-old actress officially dyed her hair for her role, Daenerys Targaryen, after years of wearing a wig.

“AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️ All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality,” she captioned the photo of her dye job on Instagram.

