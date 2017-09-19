Ed Westwick & Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Go on a Dinner Date in LA!

Ed Westwick and Jessica Serfaty make one stylish couple!

The 30-year-old actor and the 26-year-old model looked like they were having fun with each other while holding hands after a romantic dinner date at Catch on Monday night (September 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ed recently hit the soccer field alongside Jamie Dornan to take part in the star-studded Game4Grenfall soccer game to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jessica shared a cute Instagram photo of the two cuddled up together: “Look at that nostril. My nostril,” she wrote.