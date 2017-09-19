DWTS' Barbara Corcoran Responds After Seemingly Grabbing Keo Motsepe's Privates!

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran had everyone talking when it appeared as if she placed her hand on her dance partner Keo Motsepe‘s private area during Dancing with the Stars last night.

The 68-year-old realtor explained that she did not mean to place her hand on Keo‘s crotch region while receiving the scores for their dance.

“No, I have better aim than that! I was reaching for his hand and landed on his thigh and hung on for dear life,” Barbara told TMZ.

She also told Us Weekly, “There was no crotch grab. I just happened to land my hand on that very important part. And then I felt something in the way, and I moved away.”

You can watch Keo and Barbara‘s dance below…