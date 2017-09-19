Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 11:23 am

Charlie Puth Goes Shirtless for 'Hero' Mag!

Charlie Puth Goes Shirtless for 'Hero' Mag!

Charlie Puth is looking good on the cover the latest issue of Hero, out on newsstands on Wednesday (September 20).

The “Attention” crooner looks cool and confident in the accompanying shoot – even going shirtless for one of the photos!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Puth

Inside the issue, Charlie dishes on the process of writing and recording music, as well as his upcoming sophomore album, Voice Memos, due out in the fall.

“Stacking vocals…” Charlie wrote on his Instagram, along with a brief preview of new music. We can’t wait to hear what’s coming!

For more from Charlie, head to Hero-Magazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie puth hero 01
charlie puth hero 02
charlie puth hero 03
charlie puth hero 04

Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki; Photos: HERO Magazine
Posted to: Charlie Puth, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr