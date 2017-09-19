Charlie Puth Goes Shirtless for 'Hero' Mag!

Charlie Puth is looking good on the cover the latest issue of Hero, out on newsstands on Wednesday (September 20).

The “Attention” crooner looks cool and confident in the accompanying shoot – even going shirtless for one of the photos!

Inside the issue, Charlie dishes on the process of writing and recording music, as well as his upcoming sophomore album, Voice Memos, due out in the fall.

“Stacking vocals…” Charlie wrote on his Instagram, along with a brief preview of new music. We can’t wait to hear what’s coming!

