Cardi B feat. Kodak Black: 'Bodak Yellow' Remix Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s smash hit “Bodak Yellow” just got the remix treatment again!

After dropping the Latin Trap remix with Messiah, Cardi released a new remix of her song featuring Kodak Black on Monday (September 18).

Kodak was also the original inspiration for the song.

“I named it ‘Bodak Yellow’ because the flow of the song will remind you of a song that Kodak Black did called ‘No Flockin,’” she said in an interview with MTV. “I call it ‘Bodak Yellow’ because my name starts with a B…and yellow because I’m a yellow bitch.”

Listen to the “Bodak Yellow” remix featuring Kodak Black below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…