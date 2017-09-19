BTS 'Love Yourself: Her' vs. EXO 'The War: The Power of Music': Which Comeback Is the Best?

One month, two superstar comebacks.

September brought stellar returns from two of K-Pop’s most beloved boy bands: BTS with Love Yourself: Her and EXO with The War: The Power of Music.

EXO brought the robot-blasting space-age silliness with “Power,” and BTS came in strong with their bright, bold and powerfully choreographed “DNA.”

Both releases are amazing, but which comeback stands out as the best of the month?

