Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:39 am

Britney Spears Has Her Own Fashion Week at Home!

Britney Spears Has Her Own Fashion Week at Home!

Britney Spears doesn’t need to attend fashion week, because it’s always fashion week at her house!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old entertainer hosted her own fashion show at her home in Los Angeles.

Britney took to her Instagram to share a video strutting her stuff through the hallways and balconies of her gorgeous house.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Britney captioned the vid.

Brit rocked a few different outfits including a red off the shoulder dress, a throwback crop top and shorts combo, a white lace dress and a tight yellow dress!

Check out the fun video below…

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr
  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    lovely

  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    She is kept so drugged up she barely knows what day it is or where she is. So sad that those close to her are exploiting her this way.

  • TaraDPalmer


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !dw113d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerWorkJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!dw113l..,….

  • krtmom

    She looks like a cheap slut!!!

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    God. she looks like shit. She really hasn’t learned anything in 20 years of fame, has she?