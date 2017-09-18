Victoria Arlen, a Former Paralympian, Performs Joyous Dance for 'DWTS' Week One! (Video)

Victoria Arlen gave one of the most inspiring performances of the night during the Dancing With the Stars season premiere!

The 22-year-old ESPN sports reporter performed a Cha-cha-cha alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the episode on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Victoria and Val received a score of 19 out of 30 points for their performance.

Victoria is sure to win over the hearts of Americans due to her inspiring story. She was paralyzed for 10 years and only learned to walk a year ago and still can’t feel her legs at all!