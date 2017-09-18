Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:49 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly 'Inseparable'

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly 'Inseparable'

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are continuing to spend time together in LA!

The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted on a shopping trip on Monday (September 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo have been seen hanging out a lot recently, from lunches in Calabasas to quality time in NYC.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told People.

They added, “It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

Check out the latest photos of Scott and Sofia below…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 01
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 02
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 03
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 04
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 05
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 06
scott disick sofia richie inseperable 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    please arrest this pedophile

  • lorelai

    Gross creep.

  • TaraTeller

    I guess he’s the best she can do.

  • TaraDPalmer


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !dw114d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsMartOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!dw114l..,…..