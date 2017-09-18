Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:26 pm

Nikki Bella Bodyslams Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Dance! (Video)

Nikki Bella Bodyslams Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Dance! (Video)

Nikki Bella is bringing the wrestling ring to the dance floor for her first performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 33-year-old WWE wrestler and fiancee of John Cena performed alongside her partner Artem Chigvintsev during the episode on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Artem and Nikki danced a tango to the Pink song “So What.” At the end of the dance, Nikki showed off her strength by picking up her partner and slamming him to the ground.

“That was for you @WWE & #BellaArmy 💋💃🏽🕺🏼 Love you all SO much! Fearless Forever! N #TeamSmackdown #DWTS,” Nikki tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
nikki bella dancing with the stars premiere 01
nikki bella dancing with the stars premiere 02
nikki bella dancing with the stars premiere 03
nikki bella dancing with the stars premiere 04
nikki bella dancing with the stars premiere 05

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Artem Chigvintsev, Dancing With the Stars, Nikki Bella

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    these sort of F@ggots are impotent too?

  • TaraDPalmer


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !dw116:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineEasyTechJobsOpportunities/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!dw116l..,…