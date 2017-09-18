Lindsey Stirling Ties for 'DWTS' Week One's Highest Score - Watch Her Dance!

Top Stories
Lindsey Stirling is best known for playing the violin, but now she is going to be known for her dance moves thanks to Dancing With the Stars!

The 30-year-old entertainer performed alongside her partner Mark Ballas on the show’s season premiere on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey and Mark performed a Cha-cha-cha to the song “Don’t Worry” and they received a score of 22 out of 30 points to tie for the highest score of the night.

We have a feeling Lindsey will be in the competition for a while!
