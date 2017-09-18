Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 11:34 pm

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Kids Supply' Fall Collection!

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Kids Supply' Fall Collection!

Kim Kardashian is stepping out after a successful launch of her new Kids Supply collection!

The 36-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of a studio on Monday (September 18) in Hollywood.

Kim was sporting an over-sized camouflage hoodie paired with nude bicycle shorts and heels as she was escorted out of the building by her large secuirty team.

Earlier in the day, Kim launched Kid Supply‘s fall collection, which included kids Yeezys that sold out in three minutes!

“How cute are these kids clothes?” Kim said on her Snapchat, showing off some new looks.

  • Koos

    well those hairs love kids.

  • Hattie McDish

    She has the worst style I’ve ever seen.

  • TaraTeller

    WORST? That hair is hideous. People at fashion week must laugh at her behind her back.

