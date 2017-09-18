Frankie Muniz Foxtrots to Harry Styles on 'DWTS' Premiere! (Video)

Frankie Muniz is no longer in the middle and he’s now in the spotlight on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks actor danced alongside partner Witney Carson on the season premiere on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Frankie and Witney danced a Foxtrot while the Harry Styles song “Sign of the Times” played. They earned a score of 19 out of 30 points for the performance.

“That was insane!!! I love dancing!!!!! Please vote for us now!!! We need your help!!!! #TEAMFRANNEYPACK,” he tweeted after the dance.