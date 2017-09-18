Eva Longoria is Covered in Colors at L'Oreal Fan Meet & Greet

Eva Longoria showed off her swatches at her L’Oreal fan meet and greet!

The 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum looked stunning at the event held on Monday (September 18) at L’Oreal Boutique in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

She wore a grey and black checked bomber jacket from her own line, pairing it with black skinnies, heels, and an elegant diamond necklace.

Eva has been an ambassador for the brand since 2005 and has handled campaigns for its True Match Foundation and Color Riche Collection of lipsticks.

After testing out several different colors on her hand at the event, Eva ended up going with a light rose shade.

She also shared some footage from her visit in her Instagram Story. See all the pics in our gallery below.

ICYMI, Eva recently debuted her new fashion collection at her first-ever NYFW show.