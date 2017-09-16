Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 1:58 am

Priyanka Chopra, Alison Brie & America Ferrera Step Out at Glamour x Tory Burch Event

Priyanka Chopra, Alison Brie & America Ferrera Step Out at Glamour x Tory Burch Event

Priyanka Chopra looked so chic attending the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out at the Women To Watch event on Friday afternoon (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined at the luncheon by Alison Brie and America Ferrera.

Other attendees included Laverne Cox, Jordana Brewster, Halston Sage, Wanda Sykes, Natalia Dyer, Danielle Panabaker and Shannon Purser.

After the event, Alison took to her Instagram to share some cute photos.

“Had such a great time co-hosting the @glamourmag “Women to Watch” luncheon today at @toryburch wearing head-to-toe Tory. Had some great discussions with some women I really admire 💚💚💚,” Alison wrote.

Check out the fun video she shared with some of the ladies below…

A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on

Photos: Getty
  • Nina

    Priyanka looking just WOW