Netflix's 'American Vandal' Cast Gathers at Hollywood Premiere!

Calum Worthy and Jimmy Tatro pose for a photo on the red carpet at the American Vandal special screening premiere event on Thursday (September 14) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

The guys were joined at the event by their co-stars Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Camille Hyde, Jessica Juarez, Lou Wilson, Camille Ramsey, G Hannelius, Gabriela Fresquez, Lukas Gage, and more.

American Vandal is a half-hour true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known d–k-drawer) Dylan Maxwell. Not unlike its now iconic true-crime predecessors, the addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone’s minds until the very end: Who drew the d–ks?

You can now stream the full first season American Vandal on Netflix!