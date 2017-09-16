Kathy Griffin's Sister Joyce Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Top Stories
Kathy Griffin just shared some heartbreaking news about her sister Joyce‘s cancer battle.

The 56-year-old comedian revealed that Joyce sadly passed away on Thursday night (September 14).

Kathy took to her Instagram to share a beautiful tribute video to Joyce, featuring a moment from a happier time.

“My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment,” Kathy wrote.

She also encouraged fans and friends to donate to the American Cancer Society in her honor.

Kathy also recently shaved her head in solidarity with Joyce during her battle.

Check out the tribute video below…

