Judi Dench Learns to Rap in Hilarious & Adorable Video!

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Judi Dench poses for a photo while attending a luncheon to celebrate her movie Victoria & Abdul on Friday (September 15) at Bistro Milano in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Ali Fazal and Eddie Izzard.

In a hilarious new video produced by LADbible, Judi learns how to rap courtesy of UK grime artist Lethal Bizzle. He teaches her the hit songs “Pow” and “Celebrate” and some of the lyrics were changed up just for her!


Lethal Bizzle Teaches Dame Judi Dench How To Rap
