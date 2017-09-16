Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates 'goop' Lab Opening With Demi Moore

Gwyneth Paltrow invited her closest friedns to help celebrate the opening of goop Lab!

The 44-year-old actress stepped out at the celebratory dinner party on Thursday (September 14) in Los Angeles.

Gwyneth was joined by friends including Demi Moore, Molly Sims, boyfriend Brad Falchuk, Edgar Ramirez, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Christian Louboutin.

During the evening, Gwyneth also unveiled her goop x Christian Louboutin capsule collection!

Gwyneth couldn’t be more excited for goop to officially have a brick and mortar store, taking to her Instagram to write, “Tomorrow #goopLAB OFFICIALLY OPENS! Dream come true. Come see us!”