Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Emmy Rossum Joins 'Shameless' Cast for Emma Kenney's Birthday Dinner!

Emmy Rossum Joins 'Shameless' Cast for Emma Kenney's Birthday Dinner!

Emmy Rossum makes her way out of Catch LA after dining with the cast of Shameless on Thursday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress helped her on-screen sister Emma Kenney celebrate her 18th birthday. Other members of the cast in attendance included William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Cameron Monaghan, Steve Howey, Isidora Goreshter, and Ethan Cutkosky.

“You’re all grown up, nugget! @emmarosekenney,” Emmy captioned the below Instagram photo from the dinner table.

FYI: Emmy is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Emmy Rossum

