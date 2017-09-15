Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 5:56 pm

Patrick Dempsey & Kate Walsh Have Mini 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion!

Patrick Dempsey & Kate Walsh Have Mini 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion!

Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh are reuniting for a good cause!

The former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars are featured in Cigna’s new ad campaign, which also stars Neil Patrick Harris and Donald Faison.

The campaign aims to promote preventative care and yearly check-ups as well as encourage viewers to take control of their own health.

Kate’s fun, and her comic timing is amazing. We were always playful on set anyway, and then we would get serious, but this was fun just to be playful and to make each other laugh,” Patrick told People about the reunion.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kate Walsh, Patrick Dempsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr