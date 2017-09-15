Lena Dunham Breaks a Personal Record at Lenny Anniversary Party

Lena Dunham is celebrating a big milestone for her Lenny newsletter!

The 31-year-old actress and her Lenny co-founder Jennifer Konner stepped out at the second anniversary party on Friday night (September 15) at The Jane Hotel in New York City.

They were joined at the event by Malin Ackerman, her boyfriend Jack Donnelly, Zosia Mammet, Rosie Perez, Christian Siriano, Julia Stiles, Emily Robinson and Andreja Pejic.

After the event, Lena took to her Twitter to express how much she enjoyed the party.

“The @lennyletter 2nd anniversary party, thrown with @colehaan, was the most fun I’ve had at a party maybe ever? 4 hours, personal record!” Lena wrote.

She later added, “Thank you @colehaan for bringing all our loved ones together for a little Bat Mitzvah for our little newsletter. I’m a very happy girl.”

Sounds like a successful anniversary party!

FYI: Lena is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress and Cole Haan shoes.