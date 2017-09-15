Jonah Hill Flexes His Bulging Biceps for Friends in NYC!

We see that gun show, Jonah Hill!

The 33-year-old actor, who has been sporting a slimmed-down figure, was spotted grabbing breakfast with friends on a sunny Friday (September 15) in New York City.

He was all smiles as he flashed his toned arm muscles.

Jonah rocked a red “Hello, Dolly!” cap with a green tee, khakis, and black Adidas sneakers.

He was enjoying a break from filming his upcoming Netflix series Maniac with his Superbad co-star Emma Stone.

The dark comedy, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It follows “a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution,” according to Variety.

ICYMI, check out photos of Jonah and Emma bringing back the ’80s on set!

10+ pictures inside of Jonah Hill out and about in the Big Apple…