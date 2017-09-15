Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 9:27 pm

Jonah Hill Flexes His Bulging Biceps for Friends in NYC!

Jonah Hill Flexes His Bulging Biceps for Friends in NYC!

We see that gun show, Jonah Hill!

The 33-year-old actor, who has been sporting a slimmed-down figure, was spotted grabbing breakfast with friends on a sunny Friday (September 15) in New York City.

He was all smiles as he flashed his toned arm muscles.

Jonah rocked a red “Hello, Dolly!” cap with a green tee, khakis, and black Adidas sneakers.

He was enjoying a break from filming his upcoming Netflix series Maniac with his Superbad co-star Emma Stone.

The dark comedy, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It follows “a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution,” according to Variety.

ICYMI, check out photos of Jonah and Emma bringing back the ’80s on set!

10+ pictures inside of Jonah Hill out and about in the Big Apple…

Just Jared on Facebook
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 01
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 02
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 03
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 04
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 05
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 06
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 07
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 08
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 09
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 10
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 11
jonah hill flexes his arm muscles for his friends in nyc 12

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Prankster

    Huge improvement. I’m impressed.

  • Koos

    his balls are almost this big?

  • GeraldineJFerguson


    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last thursday I got a top of the range Land Rover Range Rover after having made $12141 this-past/4 weeks . this is actually the nicest work I’ve ever done . I started this seven months/ago and almost straight away began to bring in minimum $75 per hour . pop over to this web-site
    !yd155d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleJobsHomeLiveNewJobs/simple/work… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!yd155s..,….