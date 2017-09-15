Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 11:54 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence may be a total Kardashians expert, but her mother! co-star Javier Bardem had no clue who they were!

While on the film’s set, Jennifer had her own “Kardashians tent” to escape the movie’s intense environment and she had to explain it all to Javier.

“She told me once about the Kardashians. Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn’t know who they were,” Javier explained to MTV.

He added, “She was laughing at me so hard, You don’t know who the Kardashians are? Like she was talking to me about Einstein. ‘No, I don’t know who those people are. Who are them? What’s their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?’”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence, Kardashians

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    WHO??????????????????

  • VanityInsecurity

    stop spreading your idiocy Jen. poor Javier.

  • HG

    The fact that he doesn’t know who they are makes me like him even more. Sad to say I can’t say the same about myself… lol

  • Just Saying

    THE KARDASHIANS

  • GeraldineJFerguson


    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last thursday I got a top of the range Land Rover Range Rover after having made $12141 this-past/4 weeks . this is actually the nicest work I’ve ever done . I started this seven months/ago and almost straight away began to bring in minimum $75 per hour . pop over to this web-site
    !yd155d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleJobsHomeLiveNewJobs/simple/work… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!yd155s..,..

  • DarkEkati

    I am sure that was a knowledge he could do without!!!