Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 9:05 pm

Iggy Azalea Talks About That 'White Chicks' Meme & Being Bullied (Video)

Iggy Azalea Talks About That 'White Chicks' Meme & Being Bullied (Video)

Iggy Azalea was once compared to the characters from White Chicks in a meme that went viral and now she’s opening up about it for MTV’s Dare to Live.

The 27-year-old rapper talked about being bullied as an artist and how she doesn’t care if people don’t like her music, but it upsets her if people say mean things about how she looks.

“It doesn’t bother me when people don’t like my music. I think it can bother me when people say mean things about the way you look or you as a person, because that can hurt your feelings,” Iggy told the show’s host Rory Kramer.

“Like, there was a meme that went around for an entire year that said that I look like a Wayans brother from White Chicks. Kids would scream, ‘White Chicks, White Chicks,’ like at me in my regular life,” Iggy said. “I was like, ‘Ah, I’m kinda over it.’”

Iggy hit back at the haters by actually dressing up as a White Chicks character for Halloween in 2014!

Catch the full episode of Dare to Live TONIGHT (September 15) at 11pm on MTV.
Just Jared on Facebook
iggy azalea talks about white chicks meme 01
iggy azalea talks about white chicks meme 02
iggy azalea talks about white chicks meme 03

Photos: MTV
Posted to: Iggy Azalea, Rory Kramer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr