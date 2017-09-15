Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 10:41 pm

Heidi Montag Strips Down For Pregnancy Shoot for 'The Fullest'

Heidi Montag Strips Down For Pregnancy Shoot for 'The Fullest'

Heidi Montag shows off her baby bump on the cover of The Fullest‘s Fall/Winter issue, available September 21st.

Here’s what the 31-year-old pregnant reality star had to share with the mag:

On being the villan on The Hills with husband Spencer Pratt: “I was always a very confident person and slowly it just kind of chiseled away at me, especially with MTV making Lauren [Conrad] the sweetheart and trying to villainize us. They were manipulating things the whole time and then suddenly you’re the bad guy and you don’t even have the platform to say the truth because MTV has so much more power. It’s a mafia. They controlled the press and the media…we were just two rogue agents.”

On why they’re not “Kardashian famous” now: “We didn’t have co-stars that stuck together. Everyone secretly didn’t like each other and everyone was fighting. When you have a family that sticks together it’s different; the Kardashians are a huge cast that has each others backs. If we would have banded together who knows where we’d all be?”

On the couple’s financial hardship following The Hills: “We were irresponsible. Learning finances was hard and humiliating. But at the same time, really liberating and put us in a good grounding position. It really took me back to an appreciation for every dollar.”

For more from Heidi, visit TheFullest.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 01
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 02
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 03
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 04
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 05
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 06
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 07
heidi montag strips down for the fullest magazine 08

Photos: The Fullest
Posted to: Heidi Montag, Magazine, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    ……………..my condolences.

  • FloraEPasley


    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last thursday I got a top of the range Land Rover Range Rover after having made $12141 this-past/4 weeks . this is actually the nicest work I’ve ever done . I started this seven months/ago and almost straight away began to bring in minimum $75 per hour . pop over to this web-site
    !yd160d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleEasyJobMarketingJobsAdvisers/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!yd160s..,.

  • FloraEPasley


    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last thursday I got a top of the range Land Rover Range Rover after having made $12141 this-past/4 weeks . this is actually the nicest work I’ve ever done . I started this seven months/ago and almost straight away began to bring in minimum $75 per hour . pop over to this web-site
    !yd160d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleEasyJobMarketingJobsAdvisers/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!yd160s..,.