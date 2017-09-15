Top Stories
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 7:55 pm

Harry Dean Stanton Dead - Famed Character Actor Dies at 91

Harry Dean Stanton Dead - Famed Character Actor Dies at 91

Harry Dean Stanton has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The longtime character actor passed away from natural causes at at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Harry appeared in over 200 movies and TVs shows during a career that began in the mid-1950s,

He was most often remembered for his roles in Twin Peaks, Big Love, Repo Man and Paris, Texas.

His final film, Lucky, follows an atheist who comes to terms with his own mortality, will be released on September 29th.

Our thoughts are with Harry‘s friends and family during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Dean Stanton, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr
  • Utope

    R.I.P. Great actor.

  • Mary Prankster

    Such a talented man. RIP

  • FloraEPasley


    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last thursday I got a top of the range Land Rover Range Rover after having made $12141 this-past/4 weeks . this is actually the nicest work I’ve ever done . I started this seven months/ago and almost straight away began to bring in minimum $75 per hour . pop over to this web-site
    !yd160d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleEasyJobMarketingJobsAdvisers/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!yd160s..,…..

  • Torii Wehling

    Will miss his unusual, quirky style. But most of all his humanity

  • Torii Wehling

    Will miss his unusual, quirky style. But most of all his humanity