Victoria Beckham Enjoys Some Free Time During NYFW

Victoria Beckham struts her way out of her hotel on Monday morning (September 11) in New York City.

The 43-year-old fashion designer looked super stylish in a white top, aqua dress, and lavender heels as she headed to morning meeting.

Later that night, Victoria stayed colorful in a salmon-colored dress and blue suede heels as she headed to dinner.

Over the weekend, Victoria was supported at her NYFW show by husband David Beckham and their son Brooklyn.

After the show, Victoria shared a super sweet photo of herself with her son!