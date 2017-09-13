Sutton Foster Discusses Becoming a Mother to Daughter Emily

Sutton Foster is opening up about becoming a mom to her six-month-old daughter Emily, who she and husband Ted Griffin adopted earlier this year.

“She’s six months old. That’s mom life, the glamorous life of mom life,” the 42-year-old Younger actress said when the below Instagram photo was shown on the big screen.

“She’s six months old, my husband and I adopted her she was born in March. She’s amazing. It’s changed our life forever,” Sutton added. “Neither one of us really had any experiences, this is like the first grandchild on both of our sides so she is like the golden child. So we are learning as we are going but we have a lot of help and amazing friends but its a massive learning curve but she teaches you a lot.”

Tune in to Sutton‘s episode of Harry for the full interview on Wednesday (September 13)!