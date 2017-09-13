Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:43 am

Selena Gomez Goes Pretty in Sheer for Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez arrives in style for dinner at the Park Side restaurant on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer kept things cool in a sheer, maroon dress, leather boots, and red-lensed glasses as she enjoyed a night out with friends.

Earlier that morning, Selena started off her day with a workout at a spinning class.

Before dinner, Selena stepped out to attend the Coach Fashion Show during NYFW.

selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 01
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 02
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 03
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 04
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 05
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 06
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 07
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 08
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 09
selena gomez stuns in sheer for dinner in nyc 10

