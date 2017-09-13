Rebel Wilson Awarded $3.6 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

Rebel Wilson has been awarded $3.6 million (or $4.5 million in Australian dollars) after winning a defamation lawsuit against a popular magazine.

The judgment has made history as the “largest defamation damages award” of all time in Australia, according to Rebel‘s lawyers.

Woman’s Day magazine, which is under Bauer Media, branded Rebel as a “serial liar” in articles that claimed the actress lied about her name, age, and childhood history just so she could get further in Hollywood.

Rebel claimed that she missed out on roles due to the negative press.

“Am going through the full judgement in my defamation case with my lawyers and will make a statement later in the day. It’s 3am here in [England],” Rebel tweeted after the news was announced. She also shared the below video.