Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:57 am

Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, & More Music Stars Show Support for 'Hand in Hand'

Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, & More Music Stars Show Support for 'Hand in Hand'

Nicki Minaj poses for a photo while attending Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at the GMA studios on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City’s Times Square.

Another music star at the same studio for the telethon was Dave Matthews, who performed during the one-hour event. Sam Smith was there as well!

Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff, DJ Khaled (with his son Asahd), and Josh Groban were all on the west coast at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Justin gave a speech by himself while Gwen was joined by Dennis Quaid to talk to viewers.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 01
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 02
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 03
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 04
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 05
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 06
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 07
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 08
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 09
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 10
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 11
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 12
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 13
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 14
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 15
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 16
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 17
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 18
nicki minaj justin timberlake hand in hand 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dave Matthews, Dennis Quaid, DJ Khaled, Gwen Stefani, Hand in Hand, Hilary Duff, Josh Groban, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr