Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 2:14 am

Lupita Nyong'o Snaps Selfie with Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore, & More Stars at 'Hand in Hand'

Lupita Nyong'o Snaps Selfie with Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore, & More Stars at 'Hand in Hand'

Lupita Nyong’o snaps a selfie with fellow actors Daniel Craig and Julianne Moore while sitting in the phone bank at Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Sitting behind the trio were Savannah Guthrie and The Tonight Show‘s Questlove, who got in the selfie as well. “Call me!…or call Daniel Craig! 1-800-258-6000 #handinhand,” she captioned the pic below.

There were tons of stars at the event, including Uzo Aduba, Catherine Zeta Jones, Richard Gere, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Alexander. Some talk show hosts who were there included Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, and Michael Strahan.

Models Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Jourdan Dunn, and Karolina Kurkova took a break from fashion week to show their support at the event.

Matthew McConaughey is pictured in attendance at the San Antonio portion of the event.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

30+ pictures inside of celebs attending the telethon…

Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 01
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 02
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 03
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 04
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 05
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 06
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 07
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 08
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 09
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 10
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 11
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 12
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 13
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 14
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 15
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 16
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 17
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 18
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 19
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 20
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 21
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 22
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 23
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 24
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 25
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 26
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 27
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 28
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 29
lupita nyongo daniel craig julianne moore hand in hand 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Al Pacino, Andy Cohen, Bruce Willis, Catherine Zeta Jones, Daniel Craig, Hand in Hand, Jason Alexander, Jimmy Fallon, Jourdan Dunn, Julianne Moore, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova, Lily Aldridge, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Strahan, Richard Gere, Robert De Niro, Ryan Seacrest, Savannah Guthrie, Steve Buscemi, Uzo Aduba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • ChristineBBrookshire


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !ar117:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleStartWorkVirtualEarnMore/find/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ar117..,.

  • Jen

    Daniel looks good!!

  • Jen

    Daniel looks good!!