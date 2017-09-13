Lupita Nyong'o Snaps Selfie with Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore, & More Stars at 'Hand in Hand'

Lupita Nyong’o snaps a selfie with fellow actors Daniel Craig and Julianne Moore while sitting in the phone bank at Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Sitting behind the trio were Savannah Guthrie and The Tonight Show‘s Questlove, who got in the selfie as well. “Call me!…or call Daniel Craig! 1-800-258-6000 #handinhand,” she captioned the pic below.

There were tons of stars at the event, including Uzo Aduba, Catherine Zeta Jones, Richard Gere, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Alexander. Some talk show hosts who were there included Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, and Michael Strahan.

Models Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Jourdan Dunn, and Karolina Kurkova took a break from fashion week to show their support at the event.

Matthew McConaughey is pictured in attendance at the San Antonio portion of the event.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

