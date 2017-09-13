Luke Evans' Wonder Woman, Bella Heathcote, Joins Him at TIFF Premiere

Luke Evans suits up on the red carpet at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the premiere of his film Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman by his co-star Bella Heathcote, who plays the inspiration for Wonder Woman in the film.

Luke and Bella‘s director Angela Robinson was also there and the trio participated in an interview earlier that day at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto.

FYI: Luke is wearing Dolce&Gabbana at the premiere. Bella is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Sophia Webster shoes, a Swarovski Atelier clutch, and Chanel Fine Jewelry at the premiere.

