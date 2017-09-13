Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 2:40 am

Luke Evans' Wonder Woman, Bella Heathcote, Joins Him at TIFF Premiere

Luke Evans' Wonder Woman, Bella Heathcote, Joins Him at TIFF Premiere

Luke Evans suits up on the red carpet at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the premiere of his film Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman by his co-star Bella Heathcote, who plays the inspiration for Wonder Woman in the film.

Luke and Bella‘s director Angela Robinson was also there and the trio participated in an interview earlier that day at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto.

FYI: Luke is wearing Dolce&Gabbana at the premiere. Bella is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Sophia Webster shoes, a Swarovski Atelier clutch, and Chanel Fine Jewelry at the premiere.

15+ pictures inside of Luke Evans and Bella Heathcote at the festival…

Just Jared on Facebook
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 01
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 02
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 03
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 04
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 05
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 06
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 07
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 08
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 09
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 10
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 11
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 12
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 13
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 14
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 15
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 16
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 17
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 18
luke evans wonder woman bella heathcote joins him at tiff premiere 19

Credit: Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Angela Robinson, Bella Heathcote, Luke Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • ChristineBBrookshire


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !ar117:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleStartWorkVirtualEarnMore/find/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ar117..,..