Gabrielle Union Reveals What She Loves About Dwyane Wade the Most

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade can’t keep their hands off each other as they leave dinner at Nobu on Monday night (September 11) in Malibu, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress kept things sexy in an orange dress while her basketball player husband rocked an all white outfit for date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Gabrielle gushed about her anniversary trip with Dwyane in Greece and revealed that she is in love with Dwyane’s ass!

“I fell in love with him, I fell in love with Greece,” Gabrielle said. “You know every time we travel overseas we find inspiration for everything that’s going on in our lives and just being reminded to be grateful and have a good time. At the end of the day, if you can’t have a good time with your man or significant other, I mean s–t.”