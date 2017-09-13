Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:04 am

10-Year-Old Singer Angelica Hale Belts Out 'Without You' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

10-Year-Old Singer Angelica Hale Belts Out 'Without You' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Angelica Hale is a powerhouse singer at just 10-years-old and she blew the judges away with her performance of “Without You” during the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent.

The young singer battled heath issues when she was younger, but she is doing great today and just became a big sister!

“You deserve to be there next week, you really do.” judge Howie Mandel said while praising the performance. “Another wow moment, for years, and that range, and the control you have with that voice. You made tonight tougher than it could ever be. What a great closing to our show.”


Angelica Hale: 10-Year-Old Singer Blows The Audience Away
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Angelica Hale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr