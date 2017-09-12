Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 9:15 pm

Selena Gomez Goes Casual in Leather Jacket & Jeans at Coach's NYFW Show!

Selena Gomez Goes Casual in Leather Jacket & Jeans at Coach's NYFW Show!

Selena Gomez poses for a cute photo with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers while attending the brand’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 12) at Pier 36 in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer is the face of the fashion brand and she sat front row alongside Anna Wintour during the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena didn’t walk the carpet at the show, but she did pose for a fierce photo shoot backstage with a glittering set.

15+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez at the Coach show…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez coach fashion show 01
selena gomez coach fashion show 02
selena gomez coach fashion show 03
selena gomez coach fashion show 04
selena gomez coach fashion show 05
selena gomez coach fashion show 06
selena gomez coach fashion show 07
selena gomez coach fashion show 08
selena gomez coach fashion show 09
selena gomez coach fashion show 10
selena gomez coach fashion show 11
selena gomez coach fashion show 12
selena gomez coach fashion show 13
selena gomez coach fashion show 14
selena gomez coach fashion show 15
selena gomez coach fashion show 16
selena gomez coach fashion show 17
selena gomez coach fashion show 18
selena gomez coach fashion show 19

Photos: Coach
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Selena Gomez, Stuart Vevers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr